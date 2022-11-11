ATLANTA - When Georgians go to the polls - again - next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique - and complicated - state tradition.

That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both primary and general elections. In Georgia, candidates must earn at least 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

