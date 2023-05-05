ATLANTA - Georgia’s 2024 presidential primaries will place next March 12, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday, May 4.

“Georgia is a bellwether state,” Raffensperger said during a news conference at the state Capitol, acknowledging the Peach State’s relatively new status as one of a handful of swing states in national politics. “If you can win in Georgia, you will win nationally.”

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

