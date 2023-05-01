ATLANTA - Georgia taxpayers have begun receiving refunds for the second year in a row, Gov. Brian Kemp said.

House Bill 162, which the General Assembly passed in March, uses part of Georgia’s revenue surplus of more than $6 billion to pay for a refund of state income taxes from 2021.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

