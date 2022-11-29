ELECTION 2022 logo

ATLANTA - Georgia voters are destroying the old political adage that runoff elections are plagued with low voter turnouts.

More than 300,000 Georgians cast ballots Monday, the first day of statewide early voting in the runoff contest between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. That easily broke the daily record for early voting turnout in Georgia of 233,000.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

