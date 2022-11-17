ATLANTA - Georgia’s unemployment rate rose slightly last month but remained below the national jobless rate, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday, Nov. 17.

Unemployment in Georgia stood at 2.9% in October, up from a record-low of 2.8% set during the previous month but below the national rate of 3.7%.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

