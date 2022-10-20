ATLANTA - Unemployment in Georgia held steady last month for a third month in a row at a record low 2.8%, while the number of jobs hit an all-time high, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday, Oct. 20.

The state’s unemployment rate for September was well below the national rate of 3.5%

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In