ATLANTA - Georgia’s unemployment rate stood at 3.1% in March for the eighth consecutive month, the state Department of Labor announced Thursday, April 20.
The Peach State also had the highest labor force participation rate in the Southeast at 61.1%, while the number of jobs rose by 7,600 last month to a record high of nearly 4.9 million.
“With consistently low unemployment and jobs at an all-time high, the [labor department] is well- positioned to help Georgians during one of the most vulnerable times in their lives,” state Commissioner of Labor Bruce Thompson said.
Among job sectors, private education and health services reported a record high of 653,400 jobs, while the 515,700 leisure and hospitality jobs also was at an all-time high.
Sectors with the most gains between February and March were accommodation and food services, which gained 4,300 jobs, and the health care and social assistance sector with a gain of 3,000 jobs.
The number of employed Georgians rose for the fifth consecutive month to nearly 5.1 million. The over-the-month increase of 10,796 jobs was the most significant since March of last year.
Initial unemployment claims declined last month by 4% from February to 22,106. However, first-time jobless claims for the year were up 16%.
More than 125,000 jobs were listed online last month for Georgians to access. The industries with the most openings included health care at 28,000; accommodation and food services with 11,700; and retail trade with 11,300 openings.
Meanwhile, the labor department continued making progress on a series of improvements Thompson launched when he took office in January, including modernizing the system for processing unemployment claims to expedite the procedures and reduce fraud, and moving data to a cloud-based system to bolster security.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.