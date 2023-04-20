ATLANTA - Georgia’s unemployment rate stood at 3.1% in March for the eighth consecutive month, the state Department of Labor announced Thursday, April 20.

The Peach State also had the highest labor force participation rate in the Southeast at 61.1%, while the number of jobs rose by 7,600 last month to a record high of nearly 4.9 million.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

