ATLANTA - Georgia’s unemployment rate rose slightly last month to 3.2% after holding steady at 3.1% for the previous nine months, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday, June 15.

Still, the Peach State’s jobless rate in May was half a percentage point lower than the national unemployment rate of 3.7%

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

