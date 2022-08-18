ATLANTA - Georgia’s unemployment rate fell again last month to a record-low 2.8%, while the Peach State hit an all-time high in job numbers, the Georgia Department of Labor reported Thursday, Aug.18.

The jobless rate declined slightly in July from 2.9% in June and was seven-tenths of a percent lower than the national unemployment rate of 3.5%.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In