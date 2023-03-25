ATLANTA - Georgia’s unemployment rate is holding steady despite persistent inflation.

Joblessness in the Peach State stood at 3.1% last month for the seventh month in a row and was half a percentage point lower than the national unemployment rate of 3.6%. Georgia had the highest labor force participation rate in the Southeast at 61%.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

