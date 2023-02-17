Truck

The Georgia Legislature is considering a law to allow trucks to carry heavier loads.

Two bills are being advanced in the Georgia legislature that would increase the weight a commercial truck can transport, from 80,000 pounds to 90,000 pounds.

HB 189 is sitting with the House Transportation Committee waiting to be transferred to the House floor and SB 165 has been read and referred to the Senate Transportation Committee. The bills mirror one another, something that is common in the legislature and a way to expedite the process.

