Two bills are being advanced in the Georgia legislature that would increase the weight a commercial truck can transport, from 80,000 pounds to 90,000 pounds.
HB 189 is sitting with the House Transportation Committee waiting to be transferred to the House floor and SB 165 has been read and referred to the Senate Transportation Committee. The bills mirror one another, something that is common in the legislature and a way to expedite the process.
In the meantime, the debate is lively.
Businesses, including agricultural producers, support the bill, saying it will compensate for the shortage of truck drivers and will get their products to market sooner.
Many politicians oppose the bill, fearing the damage heavier trucks could do to state and local roads, as well as safety issues, such as longer brake times. Former long-haul trucker Deveria Stokes, who lives in Fort Oglethorpe, says that the heavier a truck is the more care has to go into braking in time to stop.
Catoosa County Commissioner Vanita Hullander, of District 3, is worried about road and bridge damage. “Any damage done will cost the taxpayers,” she says. “I hope people will contact their legislators and oppose the bill.”
But, says Sen. Colton Moore of District 53 and Secretary of the Senate Transportation Committee, “The issue is more complicated than that.” Moore is also a long-distance trucker, making trips hauling cattle from Georgia to Montana. Georgia Senate District 53 includes all of Catoosa, Walker, Chattooga and Dade counties, and a portion of Floyd County.
There are federal standards for the weight trucks can carry. A basic standard is 20,000 pounds per single axle or 34,000 pounds per double (two axles under eight feet apart). That can vary based on type of truck.
Many states have regulations that differ in various ways from federal rules. Georgia is one of them. The maximum load limit in Georgia, as well as eight other states and Washington, D.C., at this time is 80,000 pounds. The weight distribution law allows 20,340 pounds per single axle or 34,000 pounds per tandem axle.
Many other states have substantially higher allowances. New York has an allowance of 143,000 pounds. Florida’s allowance is 147,000 pounds. Oklahoma is 90,000 pounds.
Moore says he thinks the best solution for changes in Georgia would be to require an extra axle for certain weights. He says the weight of loads could be distributed more safely and in a way that limits damage to roads. He is considering including this as an amendment to SB 165, the Senate version of the bill.