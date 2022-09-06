ATLANTA - Georgia and 31 other states have reached a $438.5 million settlement with JUUL Labs in a lawsuit over the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices.

An agreement announced Tuesday, Sept. 6, ends a two-year bipartisan investigation into a company that until recently was the dominant player in the vaping market.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

