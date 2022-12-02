ATLANTA - Georgia’s two U.S. senators have landed $250 million in federal pandemic relief funds to expand high-speed internet access across the state.

Broadband providers in 33 primarily rural counties will be eligible to apply for grants through the program.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

