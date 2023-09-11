ATLANTA — Georgia has landed two of its universities among the ranks of the top-10 public universities in the nation.

Georgia Tech is third in rankings platform Niche’s rankings of the 10 best public universities, while the University of Georgia placed ninth on the list.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

