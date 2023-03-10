ATLANTA - The economic slowdown in Georgia many economists have been predicting for this year hasn’t arrived yet.

The state Department of Revenue collected more than $2.12 billion in taxes last month, an increase of 8.7% over February of last year, the agency reported Friday, March 10. For the first eight months of fiscal 2023, tax revenues were up 5.9% over the same period in fiscal 2022.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

