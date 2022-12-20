ATLANTA - An agreement reached by email constitutes a valid contract the state must uphold, even if that means delaying the execution of a person on death row, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The email was an agreement between defense lawyers and the state Attorney General’s office that capital cases would not move forward during the COVID pandemic unless certain conditions were met.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

