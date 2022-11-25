ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court reinstated Georgia's law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy Wednesday, Nov. 23, just over a week after a lower court judge had blocked the law from taking effect.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney had ruled recently that the Georgia abortion ban was unconstitutional and blocked state officials from enforcing it.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

