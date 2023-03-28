ATLANTA - The state Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday, March 28, in a case challenging a Georgia law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The General Assembly passed – and Gov. Brian Kemp signed – the LIFE Act (House Bill 481) in 2019. The law bans most abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected with exceptions in the case of rape, incest and medical emergencies.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

