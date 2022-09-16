Overlook at Cloudland Canyon State Park

A couple enjoys the fall foliage from an overlook at Cloudland Canyon State Park in Rising Fawn.

 Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites

The annual arrival of pumpkin-spice flavors and cooler temperatures have many people eager for fall getaways. To help leaf peepers plan their autumn escapes, Georgia State Parks has launched “Leaf Watch 2022” to track fall color as it moves across the Peach State. Found at GaStateParks.org/LeafWatch, the travel planner is filled with top trails and overlooks, mountain cabins and campsites, fall events and safe hiking tips.

Park rangers are often asked when leaf color will peak. Only Mother Nature knows for sure, but Georgia’s most vibrant hues usually come toward the end of October or early November. Shutterbugs are encouraged to share their favorite shots on Instagram, tagging #GaLeafWatch and @GaStateParks for a chance to have their photos featured on Leaf Watch.

