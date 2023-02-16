ATLANTA - The state Senate unanimously approved a bill Wednesday, Feb. 15, that would expand Georgia’s law governing telemarketing calls.

The bill would allow Georgians to hold companies liable for telemarketing calls made by third-party contractors as well as pursue class-action lawsuits against telemarketers.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

