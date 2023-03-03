ATLANTA - The state Senate soundly rejected legislation Thursday, March 2, to legalize sports betting in Georgia.

Senate Bill 57 was defeated 37-19, as senators opposed to gambling joined forces with those who believe legalizing sports betting requires a constitutional amendment.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

