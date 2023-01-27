ATLANTA - Georgia Senate Republicans announced an agenda for this year’s legislative session Thursday, Jan. 26, that combines proposals recommended by GOP Gov. Brian Kemp with some of the Senate’s own initiatives.

Like the governor, the Senate Republican Caucus will focus on the economy, education, health care and public safety, Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, told reporters at a news conference inside the Georgia Capitol.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In