ATLANTA - The state Senate passed compromise legislation Thursday, March 23, that would raise legal weight limits on trucks in Georgia carrying certain types of cargo in certain areas of the state.

The bill, which originated in the Georgia House of Representatives, cleared the Senate 44-5 after the Senate Transportation Committee had reduced the scope of the measure.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

