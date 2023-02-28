ATLANTA - Legislation exempting most rural hospitals from Georgia’s certificate of need law cleared the state Senate Monday, Feb. 27.

Senators voted 42-13 to no longer require proposed new acute-care hospitals in counties with populations of fewer than 50,000 residents to have to prove to the state that the medical services they plan to offer are needed in their community.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

