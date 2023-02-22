ATLANTA - A state Senate committee narrowly approved legislation late Tuesday, Feb. 21, that would replace Georgia's certificate of need (CON) law governing hospitals with a less restrictive “special health-care service” license.

The original version of Senate Bill 162 recently introduced called for a complete repeal of CON, a move legislative Republicans and conservative public policy organizations have advocated for years but that has been opposed by hospital groups. The CON law, which the General Assembly passed back in 1979, requires applicants wishing to build a new hospital or provide a new medical service to demonstrate a need for it in their community.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In