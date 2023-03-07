ATLANTA - The state Senate gave quick passage Monday, March 6, to legislation aimed at accommodating what is expected to be an influx of electric vehicles plying Georgia highways.

Under Senate Bill 146, which passed 55-1, utilities selling electricity to EV owners charging either at home or at public charging stations would charge by the kilowatt hour rather than according to the amount of time a charge takes.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

