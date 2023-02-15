ATLANTA - The state Senate began debate Tuesday, Feb. 14, on legislation that would legalize betting on sports in Georgia – including horse racing – without the potential pitfall of requiring a constitutional amendment.

Senate Bill 57 would allow sports betting both online and in person at kiosks that could be located inside a range of businesses, including sports venues. The program would be overseen by the Georgia Lottery Corp.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In