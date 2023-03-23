ATLANTA - Legislation aimed at moving ahead with Georgia’s long-delayed medical marijuana program cleared a state Senate committee Thursday, March 23, but with significant changes from a bill the Georgia House passed early this month.

The version of House Bill 196 House lawmakers approved March 6 called for increasing the number of medical cannabis production licenses the state awards to 15, up from the current six. That would have let nine companies that filed lawsuits after they were denied licenses a new opportunity to compete.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

