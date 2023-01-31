ATLANTA - Legislation establishing regulations for the fast-growing third-party food delivery industry in Georgia has been introduced in the General Assembly.

Senate Bill 34 is an outgrowth of a Senate study committee chaired by Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, that held several meetings last summer and fall to talk about an industry that has no federal oversight and only patchwork state and local regulations.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

