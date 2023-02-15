ATLANTA - The state Senate has approved a proposal to place a statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on the grounds of the state Capitol.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Ben Watson, R-Savannah. Watson represents the part of the Savannah area, Pin Point, where Thomas is from.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

