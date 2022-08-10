EPA logo

ATLANTA - A nonprofit group dedicated to clean air for children encouraged Georgia school districts Tuesday, Aug. 9, to apply for federal funds to purchase electric school buses.

A new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) program aims at providing school buses an alternative to gasoline or diesel fuel by funding electric buses. Currently, most buses in Georgia run on diesel.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

