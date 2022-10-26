ATLANTA - Georgia school systems will receive $51.1 million in federal grants for the purchase of electric school buses, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The Clean School Bus Program, announced last May, is aimed at accelerating the nation’s transition to zero-emission vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and their communities.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

