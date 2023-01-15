ATLANTA - The General Assembly will begin reviewing Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget proposals this week with some strong revenue numbers as a backdrop.

The state collected more than $3.2 billion in taxes last month, an increase of 7.5% over December of last year, the Georgia Department of Revenue reported Friday, Jan. 13.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

