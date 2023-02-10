featured Georgia revenue commissioner drops ‘interim’ from title By Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service Feb 10, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Frank O’Connell Nick F. Nelson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ATLANTA - The interim commissioner at the Georgia Department of Revenue will take over the position on a permanent basis. Gov. Brian Kemp announced.Kemp appointed Frank O'Connell interim commissioner of the revenue agency last November when then-Commissioner Robyn Crittenden left state government to take a job in the private sector.“Frank O'Connell has demonstrated the leadership and expertise necessary to lead the Department of Revenue in the days ahead,” Kemp said.“Under his leadership, I am confident the Department of Revenue will remain focused on its duties to the people of Georgia and responsible stewardship of the resources entrusted to us by taxpayers.”O’Connell served as the revenue department’s general counsel and director of legal affairs and tax policy before being named interim commissioner.He began almost 20 years of service with the state in the agency’s Compliance Division before transferring to the Legal Affairs & Tax Policy Division as assistant director. This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Feb. 3, to Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 Ann Coulter: Hey! Where'd all the browns go? Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 Dynamic duo: Lamar and Mary Agnes Fine of Chickamauga publish fourth book in series Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Suspect charged with gun possession, assaulting officers 1 hr ago Dispatches from Douglas County: Possible school consolidation, vintage finds and a potential new SHS sport 1 hr ago Man arrested after victim IDs him as assailant 1 hr ago EDITORIAL: Hushing up disaster issues only makes them worse 1 hr ago EDITORIAL: If politics is going to be dumb, at least let it do no harm 1 hr ago