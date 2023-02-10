ATLANTA - The interim commissioner at the Georgia Department of Revenue will take over the position on a permanent basis. Gov. Brian Kemp announced.

Kemp appointed Frank O'Connell interim commissioner of the revenue agency last November when then-Commissioner Robyn Crittenden left state government to take a job in the private sector.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

