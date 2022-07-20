Courts news

ATLANTA - Eleven Georgia Republicans who cast “contingent” electoral votes for then-President Donald Trump in December 2020 are moving to quash subpoenas issued by a Fulton County special grand jury.

The 11, including state GOP Chairman David Shafer, filed a motion in Fulton Superior Court Tuesday, July 19, arguing they were originally sought by the grand jury as witnesses and agreed to appear voluntarily. Only later did they receive subpoenas identifying them as targets of the panel’s investigation surrounding the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription