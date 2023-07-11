ATLANTA — A Democratic state representative who was criticized by fellow Democrats for voting with Republicans during this year’s General Assembly session has gone over to the GOP.

Rep. Mesha Mainor of Atlanta announced Tuesday, July 11, that she is turning Republican, adding to the GOP’s House majority.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

