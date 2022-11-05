ATLANTA - In late September, Georgia Power executives explained during several days of hearings before the state Public Service Commission (PSC) why the Atlanta-based utility needs a nearly 12% rate increase over the next three years.

Starting Tuesday – coincidentally, Election Day – environmental and consumer advocates as well as other “intervenors” representing business groups and local governments will get a chance to present their side of the rate case.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In