ATLANTA - The higher fuel costs Georgians have been paying at the gas pumps soon could be reflected in their electric bills.

Georgia Power filed a request with the state Public Service Commission (PSC) Tuesday, Feb. 28, to recover $2.1 billion in additional fuel costs the Atlanta-based utility has incurred during the last two years and that are projected to occur during the next two years.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

