ATLANTA - Georgia Power has significantly reduced its request to recover higher fuel costs from customers.

In a filing with the state Public Service Commission (PSC) dated Monday, April 24, Georgia Power is seeking to recover about $6.6 billion, down more than $1 billion from the request the company submitted to the PSC in February.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

