ATLANTA - A parade of expert and citizen witnesses have asked the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) not to let Georgia Power recover 100% of higher fuel costs incurred during the last couple of years from customers.

While the witnesses blamed the increased costs on the Atlanta-based utility’s overreliance on natural gas, a witness for Georgia Power cited factors beyond the company’s control as driving up the costs of the fuel it uses to generate electricity.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

