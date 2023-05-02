Vogtle-photo.jpeg

Plant Vogtle

ATLANTA - Georgia Power is making significant progress with the second of two additional nuclear reactors being built at Plant Vogtle even as the first of the new reactors prepares to go into commercial operation.

The Atlanta-based utility announced Monday, May 1, the completion of hot functional testing for Unit 4 at the plant south of Augusta. Unit 4 is projected to begin operations late this year or early in 2024.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

