ATLANTA - Georgia Power officials signed off late Wednesday, Dec. 14, on an agreement that would lower the utility’s rate hike request now before the state Public Service Commission (PSC) by nearly 40%.

The company, the PSC’s Public Interest Advocacy Staff, and intervenors in the rate case agreed on a rate hike that would raise $1.8 billion from Georgia Power customers during the next three years. The proposal will be presented to the PSC’s Energy Committee on Thursday, Dec. 15.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

