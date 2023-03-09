Georgia’s unemployment rate was flat in January, but job numbers hit an all-time high, state Commissioner of Labor Bruce Thompson reported Thursday, March 9.

The jobless rate of 3.1% in January was the same as December, three-tenths of a percent lower than January’s national unemployment rate of 3.4%. But the number of jobs rose by almost 17,000 from December to a record 4.87 million.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

