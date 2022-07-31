The Georgia Ports Authority handled a record 5.76 million twenty-foot equivalent container units during the last fiscal year, up 8% over fiscal 2021, the agency reported Tuesday, July 26.

Several external developments are playing a role in the increased activity at the Port of Savannah, including labor-management disputes at West Coast ports and the diversion of cargo ships to Savannah from an overcrowded Port of Charleston.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In