ATLANTA - Georgia political and business leaders joined with their Korean counterparts Tuesday, Oct. 25, to break ground on the largest economic development project in the state’s history.

Hyundai Motor Group is about to begin construction on a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County expected to create 8,100 jobs when fully built out.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

