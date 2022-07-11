The Pledge of Allegiance to the Georgia state flag has changed. As of July 1, 2022, it has an extra word in it: Courage.
The former pledge goes: "I pledge allegiance to the Georgia flag and to the principles for which it stands: Wisdom, Justice, and Moderation."
The new version reads:
"I pledge allegiance to the Georgia flag and to the principles for which it stands: Wisdom, Justice, Moderation and Courage."
The Georgia flag itself sports the phrase “wisdom, justice and moderation,” which is the state motto, which is also on the state seal. The word “courage” is currently only in the pledge.
The legislation, Senate Bill 152, to make the change was sponsored by nine senators, including Sen. Jeff Mullis of District 53.
The Georgia flag adorns many government buildings, but saluting it is not a standard practice. The Walker County Board of Commissioners salutes it before each commission meeting. The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners does not. Both salute the American flag.
It shouldn’t be any trouble to remember one extra word for the pledge, and it might not make much difference under most circumstances, but since the word “courage” has been tacked onto the state motto in the pledge, it stands to follow that someone will feel it should be uniform across the platforms: pledge, motto, seal, flag, says one Catoosa resident who noted, “I like the addition of the word courage, but someone stands to make a bundle of money on this and taxpayers stand to lose a bundle of money.”
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.