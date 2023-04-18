kemp

Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp helped set up the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

 Governor’s Office/TownNews.com Content Exchange

MARIETTA – A nonprofit that works with victims of human trafficking has announced a partnership Tuesday, April 18, with the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association and nonprofit health plan CareSource.

The two organizations will work with Rescuing Hope to raise awareness of human trafficking and how to avoid becoming a victim, train law enforcement officers and other first responders on how to handle cases of human trafficking, and provide health-care and other services victims need to get on the road to recovery,

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In