Brian Kemp

ATLANTA - The state plans to implement a new Medicaid expansion plan – Georgia Pathways -- that includes work requirements next July after several years of legal wrangling over the controversial proposal.

“I can confirm that we are moving forward with implementing the Pathways plan,” said Andrew Isenhour, a spokesman for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

