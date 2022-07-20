ATLANTA - Georgia’s Medicaid program will now cover gender-affirming surgery as a result of a new settlement in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Gender-affirming surgery includes procedures that help transgender people transition to their self-identified gender.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription