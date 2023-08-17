ATLANTA — A Georgia man has been sentenced to one year and nine months in federal prison for obtaining nearly a half million dollars through fraudulent pandemic relief loan applications.

Maurice Lawson, 39, of Lithia Springs also will be on supervised release for three years after completing his sentence and has been ordered to pay more than $435,000 in restitution.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

